Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Separately, Compass Point raised Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

WPG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 2,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. Washington Prime Group has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,229,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 936,002 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Prime Group (WPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.