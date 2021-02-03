Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.57.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 34,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,134. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.