Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 345.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anthem were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after buying an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 2,232.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after buying an additional 283,961 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Anthem by 490.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,960,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Anthem by 469.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,796,000 after buying an additional 146,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,080. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.