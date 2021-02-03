Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 664.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.82. 57,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,556. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

