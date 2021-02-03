Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 232.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,379 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.70. 145,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,151,577. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

