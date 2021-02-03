Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Up to $9.43

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $10.53. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 17,756 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Aegis raised their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $278.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.