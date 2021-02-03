Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.29. 4,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.80. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

