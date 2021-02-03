Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $72,020,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,537,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after buying an additional 885,824 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after buying an additional 806,465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,635.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after buying an additional 787,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 161,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,239. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

