Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Humana updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 21.25-21.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $21.25-21.75 EPS.

HUM stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,668. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.69. Humana has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

