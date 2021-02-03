The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $321.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

