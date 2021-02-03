Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.09-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.62-4.80 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

