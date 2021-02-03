BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
NYSE BUI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,783. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
See Also: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.