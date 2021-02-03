Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.31-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.23 million.Lumentum also updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.31-1.46 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.82.

LITE stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,971. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $87.34. Lumentum has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $133,949.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,012 shares of company stock worth $5,113,950. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

