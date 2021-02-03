Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Adobe by 2,160.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $483.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.80. The stock has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.