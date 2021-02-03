Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%.

Shares of VTOL stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,171. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Bristow Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $179,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 802,279 shares of company stock worth $18,251,513. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

