Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 378 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

BAC stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $268.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.