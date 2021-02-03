Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.06-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.43-3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.06-3.42 EPS.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $53.95. 6,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,595. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $61.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.63.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

