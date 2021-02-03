AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

Shares of ELUXY stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. 142,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELUXY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.