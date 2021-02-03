StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 466 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $12.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.53. The stock had a trading volume of 666,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,677,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $721.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

