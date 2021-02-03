United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $160.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.15. The stock has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.41.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

