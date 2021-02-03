Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $395.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Macquarie from $387.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.21% from the company’s current price.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.86.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $254.50 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $688.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day moving average of $268.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $19.24. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

