Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Takes $221,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,255. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.84. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.16.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

