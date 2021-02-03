CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $172,648,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $133,193,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 37.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 657,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,018,000 after buying an additional 178,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,009,000 after buying an additional 582,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $2,775,643.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.10. 1,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.19. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

