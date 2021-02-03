Genesis Vision Trading Up 28.8% This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00007686 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $12.53 million and $642,624.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00068189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.00895889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00047661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.85 or 0.04604039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

