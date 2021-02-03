Axis DeFi (AXIS) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.08 million and $116,023.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00068189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.00895889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00047661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.85 or 0.04604039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.