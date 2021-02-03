Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) Receives €20.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.42 ($24.02).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARL. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of ETR:ARL traded up €0.52 ($0.61) on Friday, reaching €19.46 ($22.89). The company had a trading volume of 247,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank AG has a twelve month low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a twelve month high of €31.29 ($36.81). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

