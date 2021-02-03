Thisoption (TONS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.41 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $3.86 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00051950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00138895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00066276 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00243845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00037855 BTC.

Thisoption Token Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

Thisoption can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

