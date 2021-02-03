United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) Receives €38.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €38.19 ($44.93).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) stock traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, reaching €36.02 ($42.38). 220,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. United Internet AG has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 16.91.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

