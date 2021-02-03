Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $48.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 29,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,232. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,035 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,519,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 765,177 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,575,000. Mangrove Partners grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 495.1% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 379,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 315,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,876,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,618,000 after buying an additional 151,624 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

