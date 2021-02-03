Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,572 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

PLTR traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $32.15. 506,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,629,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,885,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,302,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,483,049.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock valued at $81,261,633 in the last ninety days.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

