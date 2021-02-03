Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after buying an additional 638,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after buying an additional 547,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after buying an additional 354,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 31.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 858,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,005,000 after buying an additional 203,280 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $162.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 103.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.32 and a 200-day moving average of $161.99.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

