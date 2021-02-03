HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Short Interest Up 34.5% in January

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,100 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in HyreCar by 400.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 55,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,858. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $216.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.