GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Short Interest Up 36.5% in January

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the December 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

GSKY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. 21,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,273. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.16 million, a PE ratio of 107.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. GreenSky’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GreenSky news, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,279.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,139,720 shares of company stock worth $3,970,878 in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GreenSky by 307.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 47.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

