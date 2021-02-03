GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Short Interest Up 36.5% in January

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the December 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.
GSKY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. 21,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,273. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.16 million, a PE ratio of 107.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.84.
In other GreenSky news, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,279.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,139,720 shares of company stock worth $3,970,878 in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GreenSky by 307.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 47.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
