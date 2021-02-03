Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Up 35.5% in January

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the December 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

RKDA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. 4,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,385. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,499.85% and a negative return on equity of 177.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

