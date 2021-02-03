I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 147.1% higher against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $44,986.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,671,068 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars.

