Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $103.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.06.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.85. 46,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,532.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $15,248,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,986 shares in the company, valued at $30,903,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,396,327 shares of company stock worth $135,234,652. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

