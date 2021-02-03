Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 210 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 210 target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 239 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 202.82.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

