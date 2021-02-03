BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BSD)

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BSD stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,486. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

