BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BSD)

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of BSD stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,486. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.
BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Company Profile
