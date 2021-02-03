McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.73. 12,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,479. McKesson has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

