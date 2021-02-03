Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

HAE opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $139.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.21.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.