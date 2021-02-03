Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. 53,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

