Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 410 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 71,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 58,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VLO traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.23. 81,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,136. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,925.02, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

