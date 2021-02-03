Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 723 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $750.69. 6,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,834. The company has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $789.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $731.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,510 shares of company stock valued at $17,792,297. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

