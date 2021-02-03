Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.