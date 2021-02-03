Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,371 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,132 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.25. 10,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average is $132.97. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $260,802.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,653.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

