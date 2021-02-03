Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.24. 465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,323. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $74.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

