Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $564,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 211,300 shares of company stock valued at $883,724. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $199.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.