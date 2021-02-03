Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $991,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total value of $2,075,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $36,698,629. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $582.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,055. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $588.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $537.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

