Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.92

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 21031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. KeyCorp upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 359,618 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,729,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after buying an additional 207,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 207,081 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

