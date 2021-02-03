Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.92

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 21031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. KeyCorp upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.40.
In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 359,618 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,729,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after buying an additional 207,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 207,081 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.
