Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 52-Week High at $262.94

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $262.94 and last traded at $262.42, with a volume of 15462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $261.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $368,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $129,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

